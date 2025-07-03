Europe's Fiercest Hill Climb Is Also The Tour De France's Road To Hell

The Tour de France sets off on its annual three-week-long odyssey on Saturday. The iconic bicycle race is as grueling as it is famous; it will take this year's eventual winner at least 80 hours to pedal the entire 2,075-mile distance. The 112th Tour's route also includes 32.5 miles in total altitude gain, nearly six times the elevation of Mount Everest. However, I have already circled a single day on the schedule. Stage 16 features an absolutely brutal 106-mile ride from Montpellier to the summit of Mont Ventoux. The fan-favorite torture test used to be one of Europe's toughest hill climbs for racing cars.

Mont Ventoux is an imposing 6,270-foot-tall mountain in Provence. The mountain's summit was deforested during the 12th century to feed Toulon's shipyards with lumber. The bare limestone peak is visually intimidating as the desolate moonscape gives the impression that you're ascending to a different world. Without any trees, the road is completely exposed to the wind and the sweltering summer sun. The ascent can see gusts at speeds up to 200 miles per hour. Harsh conditions before you even account for the gradient that's as steep as 12% for some stretches.

JoMiek / Wikimedia Commons

This year's stage will be the Tour de France's 18th visit to Mont Ventoux. The climb debuted in 1951. Infamously, British rider Tom Simpson collapsed and died near the summit during the Tour's sixth visit in 1967. The 1965 world champion likely died of heat exhaustion. An autopsy showed that alcohol and amphetamines were in his system, according to the academic journal Science. A roadside memorial placed near the spot of Simpson's collapse is a morbid reminder of how challenging the climb is for cyclists.