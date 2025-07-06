Money Dropped From Helicopter Over Funeral Of Detroit Car Wash Owner

When it comes to material possessions, the old proverb stating "you can't take it with you" always holds true. The sons of a Detroit car wash owner decided to pay tribute to their generous father by showering attendees of his funeral on Monday with rose petals and cold hard cash dropped from a helicopter. The family says they did inform the Detroit Police Department about the elaborate gesture, however, the police claim that they didn't know that currency was being tossed from the hovering chopper.

Darrell Thomas died on June 15, and his family decided to follow his wishes to the letter. The 58-year-old, a licensed NHRA drag racer, owned Showroom Shine Express in Detroit's Eastside. His niece, Crystal Perry, posted on Facebook that the family shut down the stretch of Gratiot Avenue in front of the car wash and dropped $5,000 over the street for the community to collect during a block party celebrating Thomas' life. Perry told the Detroit Free Press, "This was a final expression of love from him to the community because he was a giver. Yesterday was simply a farewell tribute to an Eastside legend." The video from the drop is stunning as the cloud of bill descended to the pavement like a sudden flurry of snow.