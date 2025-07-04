NYC DMV Workers Busted For Allegedly Selling Driver's Licenses For $2,000

Have you ever encountered an absolutely clueless driver on the road and wondered how in the world they got their license? They might have purchased it if you're driving in the New York metropolitan area. A joint operation of federal, state and local agencies announced on Tuesday that it had uncovered a fraud scheme operated by a Queens driving school and three state DMV employees. The school was allegedly selling licenses for $2,000. These weren't fake IDs, as the drivers were registered in the DMV database and received cards like anyone else.

The aptly-named Operation Road Test involved the Department of Homeland Security, the New York State Inspector General's Office and Staten Island's attorney general. T&E Driving School in Queens targeted Chinese immigrants from Fujian with ads on social media for the illicit service, WNBC reports. Once a customer handed over the money, a driving school employee would pose as the customer for the road test in Staten Island. In some cases, the driving school would just bribe the DMV examiner to bypass the test and input fake grades. New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said: