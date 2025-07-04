It's July 4, So Naturally It's Time To Start Thinking About Honda's Hybrid Snow Blowers

A homeowner exposed to a four-season climate can make themselves crazy trying to decide what brand of maintenance machinery to invest in. Or they can stay blissfully sane and just buy the Honda version of everything. The HSS960i has a one-stroke, 0.27-liter, single-cylinder engine, paired with an electric motor that powers the tracked wheels. More importantly, it can heave snow about 40 yards, the length of almost half a football field. This is all going to be more than adequate to clear your driveway when Christmas turns white.

Honda also rolled out a slightly more powerful sibling, the HSS1370i, also Japan-only. In the U.S., it looks like you can get the HSM1336i if you're hybrid-curious, but at $9,000 it's a bit steep, and it was designed to clear small parking lots and the like. Still, you'll be the envy of your cul-de-sac.

Funny story: a fellow journalist once went to a Honda media event at which a gaggle of high-level executives were showcasing a bunch of new hardware, including a lawn mower. When it embarrassingly refused to start, the exec in charge paused the presentation, studied the mower for a few minutes, then made a minor adjustment. It fired right up. That's Honda: the suits know their stuff so well that they can serve as on-the-fly mechanics. Just buy what they make, without remorse.