Not Even Formula 1 Drivers Can Easily Pass A U.S. Driver's Ed Test

Formula 1 drivers are widely considered the best drivers in the entire world, and for good reason. Surely, an F1 driver should still have no problem passing a written U.S. driver's test, right? How hard could it be? As it turns out, extremely hard. None of the ten F1 drivers in this BuzzFeed video passed a relatively simple ten-question test.

All of them got the first question right about proper parallel parking technique. Most understood that it's never legal to drive off the road to pass another vehicle, but not everyone. (I imagine rally drivers would all get this one wrong.) Who has the right-of-way when two cars arrive at an intersection with stop signs at the same time also caused some confusion, partly because some of the drivers are from countries that drive on the other side of the road.

One question they all should have gotten right is what to do when the car starts skidding on a slippery road. Charles Leclerc made the excellent point that he reacts to this naturally, and it's hard to stop and think it through. However, he was one of only two drivers to give the correct answer: steer in the direction you want the front wheels to go. The others said brake slowly and keep the wheel straight, which is a great recipe for a crash.