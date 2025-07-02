Which Automaker CEO Would Win A Battle Royale?

In the year 2025, there are simply too many automakers. We don't need the number of brands under Stellantis, let alone the wide range of companies making cars for the consumer market today. So many of these companies make such similar cars anyway — the herd needs to be thinned, decision paralysis must be solved through a reduction in options. Of course, there's only one way to thin the herd: Battle Royale.

Every current automaker CEO is placed on a deserted island with a mix of environments — urban, dense forest, sandy beach, a little bit of everything. There are no non-automaker-CEO people on the island, but it's replete with food, potable water, and weaponry. Only one CEO can emerge victorious, but beyond that there are no rules. Who would you put your money on? Which automaker CEO do you think could beat every other in a battle royale?