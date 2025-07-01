Lauren Boebert Giggles Her Way Through Faked Moon Landing And A Few Other Top Conspiracy Theories

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert isn't going to turn down a chance to do the conspiracy thing, even if she probably thinks it's all an inside joke. Right-wing media love conspiracies because they tend to be a fairly fact-free preoccupation, where politics can easily be grafted onto a story without having to endure any real scrutiny. Boebert recently hit the airwaves to complete a trifecta of conspiracy mongering, touching on faked nuclear-weapons tests, the staged Moon landing in 1969, and a building collapse during the 9/11 attacks.

Boebert appeared on "Prime Time with Alex Stein," which, as MTN/Meidas News points out, is broadcast on Glenn Beck's right-friendly Blaze TV. Stein was rabble-rousing and teeing up the conspiracies like big old nutty softballs, and to her credit Boebert was giggling and messing with her hair the whole time, suggesting an ad hoc pact to spend the segment enthusiastically trolling the libs.

Still, the discussion was a masterclass in re-seeding conspiracy narratives in a way that serve the entertain-at-all-costs mandate of right-wing media while also reinforcing the familiar line that the government cannot be trusted.