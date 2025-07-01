Drone Offers Faygo, Death To Bank Robbery Suspect

A cool, frosty Faygo Red Pop can be mighty tempting on a hot summer evening but that temptation strangely brought a fatal end to a bank hostage situation in Saginaw Township, Michigan.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, Quinton M. Allen somehow gained entry to a Mercantile Bank office after hours while an employee was still inside. Allen tried, and failed, to cash an allegedly fraudulent check, then attacked the employee and demanded money. Police responded, and a stand-off ensued. Negotiators made contact with Allen, who requested a Faygo Red Pop of all random demands, according to MLive.

Just after 8:00 p.m., police flew a drone with a Faygo Red Pop dangling below it to one of the bank's windows. As Allen appeared at the window to retrieve it, a Michigan State Police sniper perched on the roof of a nearby AutoZone took the shot, fatally wounding Allen. Police swarmed the building and rescued the employee, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We don't know if the Red Pop was damaged in the crossfire.