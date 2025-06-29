Green Brake Lights On The Front Of Your Car Could Help Prevent Crashes

We've all been there. You're sitting at a stoplight, patiently waiting to make your turn. An approaching car has its turn signal on, so you begin to pull out, only to realize the approaching car isn't slowing or turning at all. Hard braking, horn honks, and possibly rude gestures are soon to follow. (This is why I don't trust turn signals until the car actually begins to make the turn.)

What if the approaching car had a brake light on the front? You would've known it wasn't slowing down despite the errant turn signal and waited to see what it did. Similarly, if you saw both the turn signal and a front brake light, you could be even more confident that the car was really going to slow down and turn. A recent study by the Technical University in Graz, Austria, suggests that front-facing brake lights could benefit everyone.

Of course, a bright red light on the front of a car is illegal for many good reasons. Red is reserved for the back of the car, and forward-facing red lights could also be confused with emergency vehicles. That's why the study proposes a green front brake light instead. A brake light that isn't red may seem counterintuitive, but when you're facing of the braking car, it's giving you a green light that it's safe to proceed because it's slowing down.