Hey Does Anyone Want To Loan Me $20,000 Real Quick?

Folks, I found it: The perfect car. Let's call it the perfect vehicle, actually, since I'm not sure this meets the legal definition of a "car," but that just makes it all the better. This Smart Car-bodied turbo Polaris RZR is incredible. I want desperately to zip-tie a license plate to it, slap on some less terrible wheels, and hoon this thing as hard as the streets of Brooklyn will let me. And, with your help, we can make that dream a reality.

I know, last time I came on here to beg you all for money I was asking for a truly pretty penny: $3 million for the perfect live-in shop. None of you Venmoed me three million United States dollars, but I don't hold it against you — that's a lot of money to go throwing around in an app. Today, though, I only ask for a much more reasonable $20,000 for this perfect Polaris RZR.