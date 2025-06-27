Australian Ford Model T Driver Caught Speeding While High On Cocaine And Meth

A young Australian driver may have taken the Grateful Dead's lyrics, "Driving that train high on cocaine," a little bit too seriously. In Castle Hill, just outside Sydney, the Hills Highway Patrol pulled over a 24-year-old man for speeding, who subsequently tested positive for drugs. What made this stop unusual was the vehicle he was driving at the time: a Model T Ford that's more than 100 years old. That certainly wasn't on our list of cars that DUI offenders drive most.

According to a Hills Area Police Command Facebook post, the Tin Lizzie was "accelerating aggressively" on Old Northern Road and hit a speed of 51 mph where the speed limit was 37 mph. The driver passed a roadside breathalyzer test but hadn't studied so well for the drug test, which was positive for marijuana and cocaine. Further testing by the New South Wales Forensic and Analytical Science Service added methamphetamines to the mix as well.

The driver received a 24-hour prohibition notice on driving. The Model T received a defect notice for non-functional turn signals and brake lights, among other things. He has an appearance at Parramatta Local Court scheduled for August 14, 2025, presumably for the drug charges. That's no joke.