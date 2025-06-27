Australian Ford Model T Driver Caught Speeding While High On Cocaine And Meth
A young Australian driver may have taken the Grateful Dead's lyrics, "Driving that train high on cocaine," a little bit too seriously. In Castle Hill, just outside Sydney, the Hills Highway Patrol pulled over a 24-year-old man for speeding, who subsequently tested positive for drugs. What made this stop unusual was the vehicle he was driving at the time: a Model T Ford that's more than 100 years old. That certainly wasn't on our list of cars that DUI offenders drive most.
According to a Hills Area Police Command Facebook post, the Tin Lizzie was "accelerating aggressively" on Old Northern Road and hit a speed of 51 mph where the speed limit was 37 mph. The driver passed a roadside breathalyzer test but hadn't studied so well for the drug test, which was positive for marijuana and cocaine. Further testing by the New South Wales Forensic and Analytical Science Service added methamphetamines to the mix as well.
The driver received a 24-hour prohibition notice on driving. The Model T received a defect notice for non-functional turn signals and brake lights, among other things. He has an appearance at Parramatta Local Court scheduled for August 14, 2025, presumably for the drug charges. That's no joke.
Let's talk about the car
That's not the car involved pictured above, but it was described as a "1923 Ford Model T Hot Rod," so it might have looked something like it. The 20-horsepower inline-4 engine it came with from the factory would likely not be capable of "accelerating aggressively" as the Hills Highway Patrol claimed this one did. A big V8 sticking out all sides of the engine compartment certainly could. It could also propel the car far beyond its original 45-mph top speed, to the 51 mph claimed here and beyond.
A more modern drivetrain would also have modern controls, such as the gas and brake pedals, where we expect them to be. A standard Model T has completely different controls than we're used to, such as a throttle lever on the right side of the steering wheel and a manual spark advance lever on the left. The right pedal is the brake, the left is a gearshift, and the center pedal selects reverse. It is difficult enough for a completely sober person to drive a Model T, let alone someone high on a cocktail of weed, coke, and meth.
"The vehicle had been modified beyond factory specifications and was deemed unroadworthy," wrote the Hills Area Police Command. What could possibly go wrong with a giant engine shoved into a small, lightweight car that was never designed for it? That's the original muscle car formula, and the Australians made great muscle cars.