During the Apollo missions, NASA operated out of an abundance of caution to ensure that astronauts didn't track back by planet-threatening microorganisms from the Moon. However, the conditions on Earth might be more dangerous to human life in one specific way. A study by the University of Technology Sydney published last month found that moon dust was far less toxic to our pulmonary system than the air pollution someone would encounter in a city.

The study suggests that inhaling moon dust won't cause long-term damage to our airways. Tests showed lunar material didn't trigger significant oxidative stress to lung cells, dissuading the fears provoked by the uncomfortable experiences of Apollo astronauts and other NASA personnel after the missions from a half-century ago. Now, if you're in the exclusive club of scientists with access to powdered lunar regolith, I wouldn't whip out your I.D. badge to start snorting lines of moon dust for a laugh. Michaela B. Smith, lead researcher and Ph.D student, said: