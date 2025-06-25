Inhaling Moon Dust Is Somehow Less Toxic Than Urban Air Pollution
During the Apollo missions, NASA operated out of an abundance of caution to ensure that astronauts didn't track back by planet-threatening microorganisms from the Moon. However, the conditions on Earth might be more dangerous to human life in one specific way. A study by the University of Technology Sydney published last month found that moon dust was far less toxic to our pulmonary system than the air pollution someone would encounter in a city.
The study suggests that inhaling moon dust won't cause long-term damage to our airways. Tests showed lunar material didn't trigger significant oxidative stress to lung cells, dissuading the fears provoked by the uncomfortable experiences of Apollo astronauts and other NASA personnel after the missions from a half-century ago. Now, if you're in the exclusive club of scientists with access to powdered lunar regolith, I wouldn't whip out your I.D. badge to start snorting lines of moon dust for a laugh. Michaela B. Smith, lead researcher and Ph.D student, said:
"Any dust, if you inhale it, you'll sneeze, cough, and have some physical irritation. But it's not highly toxic like silica, where you end up with silicosis from being on a construction site for 10 years. It's not going to be something like that."
Moon dust will still sand down your lungs
The researchers emphasized the critical difference between mechanical damage and toxicity. Moon dust is still infamously abrasive. The study noted the irregular shape and rough edges of the dust. According to Space.com, statically-charged lunar dust would stick to space suits during Apollo's moon walks. This became a serious issue when astronauts returned to the Lunar Module. Once inside, the dust would sting the crew's eyes, cause a sore throat and sneezing. The same thing would happen once the flight surgeon unpaced the suit back on Earth.
This new research will be used for Artemis III, NASA's first crewed return to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. The mission is still scheduled for 2027 after numerous delays caused by development issues. However, the entire program has been jeopardized by the Trump administration's funding cuts and cancellation of the SLS rocket program. If Artemis continues, there are plans for a permanent human presence on the surface. Without the looming threats of long-term health issues, NASA could use moon dust to build its base on the surface.