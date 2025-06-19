Crew Of Alleged Jewel Thieves Facing Charges Over Record $100 Million Armored Truck Heist

A group of thieves broke into a Brinks semi-truck stopped at a California rest stop in July 2022 and got away with $100 million in jewelry without any witnesses. It was a massive robbery destined to be adapted for the silver screen, like the Lufthansa heist in "Goodfellas." However, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that it is charging seven men for allegedly committing the largest jewel heist in American history. Investigators identified the caper's purported culprits through cellphone data and surveillance footage.

The crew of seven spotted the semi-truck while it was being loaded at the International Gem & Jewelry Show in San Mateo, California, according to federal prosecutors. The thieves decided to be patient and strike at a moment of weakness during the truck's lengthy drive from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles. They tailed the Brinks semi-truck for 300 miles until it stopped at the Flying J gas station off Interstate 5 in Lebec, an unincorporated community with a population of just under 1,300 people. When the driver and guard left the truck, the crew struck under the cover of night. Some members distracted the Brinks employees inside the Flying J while the others broke into the truck and stole 24 bags loaded with diamonds, emeralds, gold, rubies and Rolex watches. The heist could have been far more lucrative, considering that 73 were loaded onto the truck.