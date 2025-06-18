Who Needs An Overpriced FJ Cruiser When You Can Buy The Only High-Roof 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser Ever Made

The spectrum of cars considered to be cool varies widely depending on who you ask, and there's little rhyme or reason to it all. If you ask a car enthusiast if a Hummer is cool, odds are they'll be indifferent or say no, but if you ask the same car enthusiast if Toyota's answer to the Hummer — the massive and massively rare Mega Cruiser — is cool, they're going to say yes. So if you're looking for a properly awesome and gigantic truck that can take you and nine of your closest friends anywhere that's even remotely accessible by solid ground, the Mega Cruiser is the vehicle for you, and one is currently listed for auction on Bring A Trailer.

According to the seller, this one also happens to be the only high-roof civilian-market Toyota Mega Cruiser ever made from the factory. So it's extremely rare, but unlike most other cool and rare cars, its 4.1-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine and four-speed automatic transmission should also make it extremely reliable and relatively easy to repair.