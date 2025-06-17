Elderly Man Somehow Gets Mercedes A-Class Stuck Driving Down Rome's Spanish Steps

🚨 Rome Early this morning, just before dawn around 4:30 AM, an elderly man — about 80 years old — drove a car down the Spanish Steps pic.twitter.com/op9osIRPAX

Local authorities cited the man when they arrived but have not released his name or confirmed whether he personally owned the car or not. They also have yet to clarify whether or not he was using GPS navigation, which could possibly help explain how he got turned around. Considering he's reportedly 80, it wouldn't be surprising if we eventually found out there were age-related issues at play, and he really shouldn't have been driving anymore, but at least for now, there's no evidence to support that theory.

Arguably, no one should drive in Rome because there's too much traffic.

Authorities were able to remove the car, but to avoid damaging the Steps, which were first built back in the 1720s, they ended up bringing in a crane to lift it to safety. ABC News also reports that local authorities did not respond to a request for more information, so it's possible we may never know more about what happened.

This also isn't the first time someone has driven a car down Rome's Spanish Steps or even the first incident in recent memory. Back in 2022, a 37-year-old Saudi man drove his rented Maserati down the steps and was later arrested at the airport in Milan, CNN reports. Following his arrest, he was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage and monuments, as his little escapade broke the 16th and 29th steps on the right side of the monument.