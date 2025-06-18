This VW Beetle Rickshaw Makes No Sense And I Love It
Rickshaws are great little vehicles, capable of hauling a couple people more efficiently than bigger, heavier cars. Major cities around the world, from Balgladesh to New York, use them to move people every single day. But once in a while, you see a rickshaw that does not make one iota of sense. Something completely off the wall and incomprehensible, which has all of the downsides of a rickshaw with absolutely none of the benefits. This chopped-up Volkswagen Beetle is one of those absurd vehicles, and I love it so much.
Rather than pairing a bicycle with a covered rear area, this rickshaw mates the back of a Volkswagen Beetle to the front end of what appears to be some sort of '70s-'80s Japanese motorcycle. My instincts tell me it's a Honda Gold Wing, with that wheel and that fairing, but Windjammers like this fit plenty of bikes — it's tough to nail down the model from the few, small photos in the Marketplace ad. What can be nailed down, though, is that this vehicle does not make a lick of sense. It's perfect.
Physics are not your friend here
The reason this Beetle rickshaw makes no sense is its weight and grip. Cars and bikes both rely on the front end for an inordinate amount of their braking power, and both have brake systems sized appropriately — for their respective weights. This design has the entire back of a car — a rear-engine car, mind you — relying on a motorcycle's front tire and front brake to get it stopped. This can't be nearly as light as a typical rickshaw, even an electric one, but relies on the same amount of braking hardware. It's a bad design, unquestionably.
But, can you stay mad at this design? At that vintage Windjammer fairing up front, the berry-flavored Fruit by the Foot-colored paint, the louvers and open engine bay? Be honest with yourself, now, and recognize that this vehicle rocks. It's bad in such interesting ways, it must be absolutely terrible to drive (ride?), and it's absolutely perfect. Is there a better vehicle for $8,000? Surely almost all of them. Is there one that's more interesting? I'd bet not.