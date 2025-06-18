This VW Beetle Rickshaw Makes No Sense And I Love It

Rickshaws are great little vehicles, capable of hauling a couple people more efficiently than bigger, heavier cars. Major cities around the world, from Balgladesh to New York, use them to move people every single day. But once in a while, you see a rickshaw that does not make one iota of sense. Something completely off the wall and incomprehensible, which has all of the downsides of a rickshaw with absolutely none of the benefits. This chopped-up Volkswagen Beetle is one of those absurd vehicles, and I love it so much.

Rather than pairing a bicycle with a covered rear area, this rickshaw mates the back of a Volkswagen Beetle to the front end of what appears to be some sort of '70s-'80s Japanese motorcycle. My instincts tell me it's a Honda Gold Wing, with that wheel and that fairing, but Windjammers like this fit plenty of bikes — it's tough to nail down the model from the few, small photos in the Marketplace ad. What can be nailed down, though, is that this vehicle does not make a lick of sense. It's perfect.