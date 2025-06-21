Why We Can't Help But Love Old Land Rovers, Even Though They're Unreliable

They may leak. They may groan. They may leave mysterious puddles in your driveway. But despite being about as dependable as a Craigslist WRX ad promising "never vaped in," old Land Rovers continue to hold a strange power over otherwise rational people. From Series trucks that look like wartime relics to bougie P38s with early air suspension, they just won't go away — and we keep letting them back in. As we noted in our round-up of unreliable cars worth the headache, Land Rover continues to top the charts when it comes to unreliability — and irrational loyalty.

It's not just nostalgia, to be fair. These trucks did actual work. They climbed mountains, hauled livestock, and chauffeured Queen Elizabeth II around Balmoral. They were, and in many cases still are, field ambulances, farm runabouts, and beach buggies for families and safari-goers alike. Whether it was the Series I putting postwar Britain on wheels or the Discovery ferrying the whole family through snow-covered suburbia, Land Rovers carved a space for themselves in every terrain and tax bracket.

The blend of rugged grit, aristocratic sheen, and a whole lot of mechanical masochism created a fanbase that absolutely knows better... and keeps coming back anyway.