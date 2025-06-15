Buy The E46 BMW M3 Wagon You've Always Dreamed Of Building

If you're a BMW M3 fan, it doesn't get much better than the E46. Unless you have E30 M3 money, that is. For a certain generation, the E46 is basically the M3. Of course, wagons are always better than coupes and sedans, but sadly, BMW never actually gave us an E46 M3 wagon. It did offer a regular 3 Series Touring, though, so if you have the shop, you could always build your own M3 Touring. Alternatively, you could just buy the one someone else already built and listed on Cars & Bids.

Now, at the time of writing, the top bid is already $38,000, and there are still six days left on the auction (and by the time you're reading this it's two days later), so this won't exactly be a cheap purchase, but what even is money anyway? Numbers on a screen? Like that's real. Also, it looks like WWIII could break out at any moment, and if we're all about to die in a nuclear blast, is it not better to face your impending doom behind the wheel of a cool car?

More importantly, if you buy this "M3," you can have it in your garage in a matter of days, whereas building one yourself would take a lot of time if you want to do a decent job. As it turns out, a powertrain swap isn't quite as simple as they make it look on TV, and that's with all the necessary tools and equipment that you may not already have. Plus, building a proper M3 Touring of your own takes a little more than just shoving the M3's engine into a regular E46 wagon.