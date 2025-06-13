Virginia Man Facing Vandalism Charge For Drawing Chalk Crosswalk At Deadly Intersection

Some people are so fed up with the dire state of pedestrian safety that they are taking matters into their own hands. Kevin Cox, a retired crossing guard and a pedestrian safety advocate, used a line marker and a can of spray chalk to draw a makeshift crosswalk in Charlottesville, Virginia last month. A driver struck and killed a 64-year-old woman at the same intersection in October 2024. City Hall and the Charlottesville Police Department didn't appreciate the free work done by Cox and charged him with misdemeanor intentional destruction of property.

Cox turned himself in once the police informed him that a warrant was out for his arrest, according to WVIR. The police report stated law enforcement couldn't determine if the crosswalk was created with permanent paint, so city workers covered the chalk lines with black paint. No one could tell the lines were chalk? It seems like officers didn't bother to try. The same day Cox put down the line, he emailed City Manager Sam Sanders, "There is a marked crosswalk now at Second Street and Elliot Avenue in spite of you... It's chalk, not paint. Please replace it with a real one."