I'm A Radio Broadcaster That Needs To Maintain The Airways 24/7! What Car Should I Buy?

Will lives in Ohio and maintains radio station signals, which requires driving to some remote areas to ensure everything is working properly. His 2001 CR-V is getting a bit old and he would prefer something with more power and more capacity. With a budget of $15,000, what car should he buy?

Here is the scenario.

Hey all, I'm a rookie radio broadcast engineer, which means I am on call 24/7 to maintain signal from the microphones to the antennas at a radio station in town. This often means driving into the middle of cornfields in harsh weather when most problems with radio towers happen. I've been driving the same 2001 Honda CR-V since high school, and it's well over a quarter million miles. It's survived work and school, towing my Volkswagen sandrail cross country, years of going offroad with only two-wheel drive, an engine change, and even lending it to my sister for a year. Its never let me down, and I'm more than comfortable working on it, especially after its engine swap. However, I would prefer to have something more suited to my line of work with plenty of space for equipment and the ability to tow another vehicle without feeling like I'm stressing it. I'm pretty set on getting a truck of some kind, but during my search I've grown agnostic towards brands, and I'm honestly less sure of what I want the more I look.

Ideally I am targeting

- No less than 200 screaming eagles at the crank. I get a little tired of 148 hp in my car.

- Must have extra seating for friends and tools. Two benches would be really nice!

- Must have a transmission cooler and/or a decent towing capacity

- Must have plenty of space to move bulky things.

- Should be a piece of cake to work on. A lot of times I find myself in the middle of no-where with just the tools and spare parts I have on hand

Budget of no more than $15,000