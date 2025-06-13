Vantablack Paint Might Have A Legitimate Use Case In Space

It's been six years since BMW covered a new X6 in Vantablack as a one-off experiment. The crossover was difficult to see as the coating absorbed nearly all the light that hit the bodywork, but it was also hard to see a practical purpose of such a material. Surrey NanoSystems, Vantablack's creator, announced last week that it is attempting to tackle the reflectivity of satellites that threatens ground-based astronomical research. If the exponentially growing satellite constellations are blinding telescopes, why not slather them in an absurdly effective light-absorbing coating?

Surrey NanoSystems has partnered with the University of Surrey to trial the concept on an actual satellite. The company will coat one side of the shoebox-sized Jovian 1 CubeSat in Vantablack 310, a new proprietary blend of the coating that can actually be handled by customers. According to Space.com, Vantablack 310 only reflects 2% of light across the entire visible and near-infrared spectrum. It's only a minimal diminishment in performance because the original coating reflected less than 0.1% of light. However, the new coating needed to be durable enough to be handled by the engineers working on the student-built satellite and survive in space.