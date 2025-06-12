At $5,950, Will This 2003 Toyota RAV4 Get A Rave Review?

While its mileage is high, today's Nice Price or No Dice RAV4 looks clean and is said to drive "like new!" It's also a manual, so it should be a bit of fun to drive. Let's decide how much that fun is gonna cost.

BMW is such an iconic marque in the U.S. that it's hard to believe its present-day success can be traced back to a single individual, Max Hoffman, who held sole import rights for the brand from 1954 to 1974. It was Hoffman who encouraged execs at the Bavarian car builder to drop a larger 2-liter engine in the small 02 series, creating the catalyst for the company's shift to building performance machines rather than economical family cars. Elsewhere, Hoffman was responsible for the Porsche Speedster, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL, and the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider.

So, we have Hoffman to thank for the 1972 BMW 2002TII we saw yesterday; its fuel-injected engine and more capable chassis were added to the 1602 two-door car at his behest. Our car, looking well-kept and seemingly in need of little, came with a price tag befitting its background—$27,500. That proved contentious, however, with a narrow 57% of you feeling that amount was too much for the classic car to bear, sending it packing in a No Dice loss.