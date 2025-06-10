Airlines Secretly Sold You Out To The Feds For Just $11,025

While there's scrutiny over who can and can't enter the country on a plane, there's no official method that federal law enforcement can use to track passengers on domestic flights. However, an investigation revealed that the country's major airlines sold the flight records of domestic travelers to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for only $11,025 on the grounds that the agency doesn't reveal where this data came from. One would assume that this massive breach of public privacy would be worth more than five figures.

The bulk data sale was conducted by the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), a broker owned and operated by American, Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Air Canada. Typically, ARC is an intermediary between airlines and travel agencies, allowing third-party airline ticket resellers to operate and offering valuable market data to carriers.

The product sold to the government was much more ominous than travel trends. CBP purchased access to the Travel Intelligence Program in a $11,025 transaction, according to a contract obtained by 404 Media. The agency claims it needs the data "to support federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to identify persons of interest's U.S. domestic air travel ticketing information." However, the Department of Homeland Security now has access to a constantly updating database with over a billion records covering 39 months of travel, searchable by name, credit card, or airline.