Why Mazda's Infotainment System Sparked A Major Lawsuit

Building cars is hard, especially when it comes to infotainment systems. Not too long ago, before most automakers finally accepted Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as their lord and savior, automaker-built infotaiment systems were almost universally reviled. Mazda's infotainment system, however, was on another level of bad. Mazda Connect, as the automaker called it, promised to help owners "stay connected without taking your hands off the wheel" with "seamless connectivity between your car and your smart phone." If you buy something expensive, like a whole new car, you expect it to work as advertised. Instead, users were greeted with dangerous and frustrating errors. Screwing around with an infotainment system can be as dangerous as texting while driving, so having one that blips out when you are say, trying to navigate around a new town, can be especially hazardous.

A small cadre of Mazda owners decided to hold the automaker accountable, earning a sizable pay day... for their lawyers, at least. The lawsuit, filed by four plaintiffs, was in regard to Mazda Connect infotainment system that was sold in the following U.S. Mazda vehicles, according to CarComplaints.com: