The Party Is Over For My Ford Fiesta! What Car Should I Buy?

Clinton braves a three-hour trip commute from Connecticut to New York City in a 2013 Ford Fiesta. His little hatchback has racked up about 250,000 miles and that wear and tear means the party will soon be over. He is looking to replace it with another small car, that will be comfortable enough for the long drive and still get decent MPG.

Here is the scenario:

I currently commute at least 3 hours per day (roughly 130 miles), at least, in and out of NYC. My current car is a 2013 Ford Fiesta with over 250k miles on it. My little Ford party has served quite well and resilient, only leaving me stranded 4 times over the last 6 years. However, its life is coming to and end, as displayed by the Christmas light show on my dashboard. I am a working class dude with 2 kids who needs an affordable car in these times of crazy car prices.

I'm looking for Good(ish) gas mileage. Quality enough to not destroy my spine on NY and CT potholes. Ideally manual, though and auto would work. A safe car is also a must as I drive around two kids as well. Ideally, I spend closer to $ 15,000, but I can maybe stretch to $ 20,000.

Quick Facts:

Budget: Closer to $15,000, maybe up to $20,000

Location: Sandy Hook, Connecticut

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Safety, comfort, good MPG

Doesn't want: An SUV