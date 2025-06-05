The Party Is Over For My Ford Fiesta! What Car Should I Buy?
Clinton braves a three-hour trip commute from Connecticut to New York City in a 2013 Ford Fiesta. His little hatchback has racked up about 250,000 miles and that wear and tear means the party will soon be over. He is looking to replace it with another small car, that will be comfortable enough for the long drive and still get decent MPG.
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario:
I currently commute at least 3 hours per day (roughly 130 miles), at least, in and out of NYC. My current car is a 2013 Ford Fiesta with over 250k miles on it. My little Ford party has served quite well and resilient, only leaving me stranded 4 times over the last 6 years. However, its life is coming to and end, as displayed by the Christmas light show on my dashboard. I am a working class dude with 2 kids who needs an affordable car in these times of crazy car prices.
I'm looking for Good(ish) gas mileage. Quality enough to not destroy my spine on NY and CT potholes. Ideally manual, though and auto would work. A safe car is also a must as I drive around two kids as well. Ideally, I spend closer to $ 15,000, but I can maybe stretch to $ 20,000.
Quick Facts:
Budget: Closer to $15,000, maybe up to $20,000
Location: Sandy Hook, Connecticut
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Safety, comfort, good MPG
Doesn't want: An SUV
Expert 1: Tom McParland - A Good Reason To Give Up The Clutch Pedal
First of all, I can't imagine the experience of spending three hours a day driving a Ford Fiesta. That doesn't sound like a fun party at all. While I share your passion for small hatchbacks with three pedals, I think for this scenario it would be worth considering giving up the manual. Therefore, if you are open to not having a clutch you might as well toss the idea of any gears or a combustion engine. You see where I am going with this; you need an EV.
Even with a small hatchback, I bet you are spending a good chunk of your paycheck on fuel commuting over 600 miles a week. Assuming you can install a home charger, an electric vehicle seems like your best bet. The Chevy Bolt is one of the best small cars GM ever made, despite some battery issues here and there. Early generation Bolts can be easily sourced under $15k even with very reasonable miles. If you prefer the newer body style with the better battery, that is going to cost a bit more. Here is a Chevy Certified 2023 Bolt LT with only 20,000 miles for just under $17,000. These have an effective range of about 260 miles, so even when charged to 80 percent, that will cover your daily commute with plenty of juice for a few errands. Even though these are small cars they provide a nice balance of sportiness and comfort.
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - Give Up On Fun
A lot of people are going to say you should move or get a new job, because a three-hour commute is completely unsustainable. And they're probably right, although, something tells me you've probably thought about those possibilities at some point during the 750 to 1,000 hours you spend commuting every year. I also don't even want to think about what you spend on parking.
Assuming you have good reasons for staying where you are, I also get the impulse to try to preserve some sense of fun, but you also put more than 30,000 miles on your car every year in commuting miles alone. At that point, I say abandon all fun and focus on three things: comfort, reliability and fuel efficiency. You might not like the idea, but deep down, you know what you really need is a Lexus hybrid.
The good news is, you should still be able to find one that mostly fits your budget. For example, here's a 2018 Lexus NX 300h with 85,000 miles on it for just over $17,000. In a few years, when you've added another 100,000 miles, it'll probably still feel far more comfortable and better-built than your Fiesta ever was, and your back will thank you.Is it exciting? Not in the slightest. But it'll at least match your Fiesta's fuel economy and should last you long enough to find a way to stop driving three hours for work, five days a week. That's a massive time suck, but at least it won't suck quite as much if you buy a car that's actually comfortable.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - A better car for a better commute
Clinton, from a former Newtown resident to a current one, I have a request. The next time you make your commute in, can you bring me a burgeritto? Just leave it in Manhattan somewhere, I'll know the second it crosses the East River. Of course, you'll need something to ferry that burgeritto in, which brings us to the crux of today's blog: This Civic Si, available over at Mike and Tony Auto Sales in South Windsor for just $17,500.
This Civic has everything you need: Four doors, four wheels, and six gears that you can flick through to your heart's content. You only asked for a manual, not necessarily a performance car, but you're asking Jalopnik — the least I can do is suggest you an Si to play with. You deserve something fun, but both you and this Civic also deserve something better than your commute.
See, I've made the New York to Newtown drive. I've made it a lot. It's never good, and I can't imagine making it twice a day all through the work week. That's why, when I head out to Connecticut, I take the train — the same train you should take. Buy this Civic, but don't drive it to work. Drive it to Katonah, and let the Harlem Line of the Metro North Railroad do the work for you while you get to relax, catch up on sleep, or do anything else but drive. Buy this Civic Si, but don't drive it to New York. Your suspension and mental health will thank you.