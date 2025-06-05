Why Buy A Giant SUV When You Could Buy This Tiny Honda N600 With A Matching Trailer Instead?

A small car also means small wheels, which will save you all sorts of money on tires. Forget spending $1,500 to get massive performance tires mounted on your massive performance car. Back in 1970, 10 inches was plenty for wheels, meaning new tires will be ridiculously cheap (assuming you can still find tires that small). You also won't have to worry about getting a speeding ticket ever again, thanks to the 598-cc, air-cooled two-cylinder under the hood. That engine is good for 46 horsepower and 40 pound-feet of torque, but don't forget, Honda made sure to add plenty of lightness to the N600, with the car clocking in at roughly 1,200 pounds.

In fact, the N600 was the version with the big engine. Outside of the U.S., Honda offered the N360 that only had 31 hp, basically making the N600 a muscle car in comparison. With its four-speed manual transmission, it had a top speed of about 75 mph, and Silodrome quotes a 0-to-60-mph time of less than 20 seconds. Plus, the engine revved to 9,000 RPM, which means this car may as well also be a front-wheel-drive S2000. Good luck finding an S2000 with a matching trailer, though.

Most importantly, though, this N600 is absolutely adorable. I mean, just look at it and its matching trailer. That's a car that's going to make you happy to drive it, every time you see it, and who couldn't use an extra dose of happiness these days? And it's practical? Come on, you know you could use this 1970 Honda N600 in your life. Also, sorry to some of you for mentioning the part where 1970 was more than 50 years ago. That was rude of me, and I apologize.