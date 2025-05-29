The 2025 Honda Transalp Finally Comes In Colors

For 2025, the Transalp actually gets a whole new face — though you'll be forgiven if you don't notice the changes before I point them out to you. The painted plastics are carried over from the old bike — just, with paint this time — but the unpainted section that holds the turn signals, headlight, and windshield has been totally reshaped. The windscreen now features a cutout for aero, and the old pre-rename CB500X headlight has been swapped out for a two-eyed setup that's a little more reminiscent of the Africa Twin. Honda claims this also resulted in a "new central duct" that helps with "aerodynamics and agility," but we'll have to see how much of a functional difference that really makes from the seat.

What's more likely to make a real, tangible difference is the updated suspension. Honda claims the settings are just tweaked, and given that the company's not bragging about new hardware it's likely the changes boil down to some adjusted spring rates or damping. Still, these seemingly small differences can majorly impact the riding experience, so it's nice to see Honda still testing and tweaking. I, for one, am very excited to swing a leg over the updated bike once I can get my hands on one. Honda says the facelifted models will hit dealers in June, so keep your eyes peeled for any suspiciously colorful packages being dropped on your local Honda shop's doorstep next month.