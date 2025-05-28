DeLorean Wants You To Reserve Its Totally Real New Car With The Most Realest Form Of Currency: Crypto

DeLorean has been here before. In 2022, prior to the Alpha5 reveal, the company partnered with an outfit called NFT IQ, Inc. to create an "EV Digital Twin."

"Each holder of DeLorean's new Digital Twin technology secures a unique production slot from the Alpha5 EVs slated to be produced over the next several years in limited quantity," the companies said in a statement. "Six months prior to production, the holder of the digital twin will be able to customize their Alpha5."

Something seemed to go wrong with that in 2023, as the San Antonio Current reported at the time. The new crypto play seems similar, focusing on the concept of trading an NFT and not necessarily thinking of it as a claim on as-yet-unbuilt EV but as a sort of speculative asset whose value is based on brand buzz.

Blockchain as a way of storing and validating vehicle reservations has some advantages (and some major disadvantages, such as not forgetting your crypto passwords). But this latest effort from DeLorean looks like a way to stoke enthusiasm for a vehicle that doesn't seem like it's going to show up anytime soon.