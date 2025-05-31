Why Racing Fuel Costs So Much More Than Regular Gas

At its core, gasoline, whether made for regular road use or the race track, is just a mix of hydrocarbons combusted in an engine. The primary differences lie in additives, octane levels, and how the fuel is used. Filling up your daily driver has been relatively painless and even cheaper in recent years thanks to changes in commuter behavior and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. However, should you have the urge to indulge your inner Ricky Bobby and price out some race fuel, you're going to be in for some sticker shock.

As of this writing, a gallon of Sunoco Standard 110 Octane Race Fuel is priced at over $10 per gallon for a 54-gallon supply, and this isn't even the specialized stuff. With new synthetic formulas in development, experts believe the costs of racing fuel may only continue to climb. What's in racing fuel that makes it so costly, though? It's not only about what's included, but what's left out. However, the biggest difference is going to be one thing: octane.

Octane isn't just an ingredient, but a measurement of how stable the fuel is at high pressure. Standard fuel typically comes with an octane rating of 87-94, but high-performance racecar engines require a higher octane rating, up to 120 or even higher, to maximize power and withstand greater compression before igniting. This carefully controlled release of power is what allows a racecar to take off faster and push the throttle to the limit for longer periods of time. Typical factory engines aren't designed to run on high-octane fuel and filling up your tank with race fuel might actually lead to more carbon build-up.