Why Racing Fuel Costs So Much More Than Regular Gas
At its core, gasoline, whether made for regular road use or the race track, is just a mix of hydrocarbons combusted in an engine. The primary differences lie in additives, octane levels, and how the fuel is used. Filling up your daily driver has been relatively painless and even cheaper in recent years thanks to changes in commuter behavior and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. However, should you have the urge to indulge your inner Ricky Bobby and price out some race fuel, you're going to be in for some sticker shock.
As of this writing, a gallon of Sunoco Standard 110 Octane Race Fuel is priced at over $10 per gallon for a 54-gallon supply, and this isn't even the specialized stuff. With new synthetic formulas in development, experts believe the costs of racing fuel may only continue to climb. What's in racing fuel that makes it so costly, though? It's not only about what's included, but what's left out. However, the biggest difference is going to be one thing: octane.
Octane isn't just an ingredient, but a measurement of how stable the fuel is at high pressure. Standard fuel typically comes with an octane rating of 87-94, but high-performance racecar engines require a higher octane rating, up to 120 or even higher, to maximize power and withstand greater compression before igniting. This carefully controlled release of power is what allows a racecar to take off faster and push the throttle to the limit for longer periods of time. Typical factory engines aren't designed to run on high-octane fuel and filling up your tank with race fuel might actually lead to more carbon build-up.
Not all race fuels are created equal
Just as there are countless forms of motorsports, there's a wide range of race fuels designed to suit them. Leaded race fuels, like the aforementioned Sunoco 110, are commonly used in modified engines and V8s, though lead has been phased out of pumped gas for a while now. Despite being toxic in pretty much every way and the possible reason for our anxiety and depression, lead also happens to be a highly effective octane booster.
Fortunately for the brains of everyone who worked at or lived near a speedway, NASCAR moved away from using leaded fuels in 2007. The newer formulas use other chemicals to increase octane, like Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE), or even ethanol. These chemicals introduce oxygen, which is critical in endurance racing.
Some racing series came up with their own formulations that have more in common with rocket fuel than gas. Top Fuel dragsters famously run on nitromethane, a fuel so volatile that it ignites when it comes in contact with the air, creating the header flames that make Top Fuel drag racing such a spectacle. Meanwhile, Formula 1 (F1) mandates the use of a fuel called E10 (so named because it contains 10 percent ethanol) that is similar to commercial gasoline, but with much tighter specs. The contents of an F1 racer's fuel tank are subject to the equivalent of a random drug test at work, and if you cannot provide a sample, you can kiss your victory goodbye. That being said, it's not uncommon for formulators to create exotic blends that squeeze out every possible advantage while staying within the rules.
No where to go but up
If you think race fuel is expensive now, buckle up. The future of motorsports fuel is being reshaped by environmental regulations, carbon targets, and a push towards sustainability. Nowhere is that transformation more evident than in F1 racing. By 2026, F1 plans to run on 100% sustainable synthetic fuels designed to be carbon-neutral. Unfortunately, the development of synthetic fuel technology is still in its early stages, and experts are concerned that the prices could skyrocket, with new fuels potentially reaching a jaw-dropping price of $300 per liter.
There is debate over whether the planet is too far gone for these changes to have a real impact, but it will certainly be felt in racers' wallets. As demand for sustainable fuels grows in F1 racing, other series and the rest of the auto industry at large are following suit to develop new eco-friendly formulas. If the trickle-down effect plays out, your traditional race fuels could become increasingly more niche, and thus pricier than ever.
Unlike the go-juice at your local gas station, race fuel is a precision product, custom-built for performance from its chemical makeup to its limited production. Everything about it is engineered to go fast, not cheap, and that engineering comes at a cost. For homegrown racers and weekend warriors, the rising pricetag might just wave the checkered flag on their racing days.