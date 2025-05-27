Your Back Could Totally Handle You Buying This 1-Of-800 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series

Hopefully, you had a wonderful holiday weekend and aren't too depressed over having to go back to work today. After all, work is where you go to get the paychecks that pay for the things that keep you alive, like food, shelter, and case after case of Celsius energy drinks. But life shouldn't just be about covering the basics. You deserve more. You deserve to feel alive, and you know what would make that happen? Buying this 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series that's currently listed on Cars & Bids. And don't give me any of that, "I'm too old," crap, either. Your back could totally handle C63 AMG Black Series ownership.

Sure, to the uninitiated, it may look like you bought a C-Class coupe and went hog-wild buying mods on eBay Motors, but who cares about the uninitiated? This is an AMG Black Series, and the uninitiated can go pound sand. You get a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated V8 that makes 510 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, and it sends all of that power exclusively to the rear wheels.