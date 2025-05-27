Your Back Could Totally Handle You Buying This 1-Of-800 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series
Hopefully, you had a wonderful holiday weekend and aren't too depressed over having to go back to work today. After all, work is where you go to get the paychecks that pay for the things that keep you alive, like food, shelter, and case after case of Celsius energy drinks. But life shouldn't just be about covering the basics. You deserve more. You deserve to feel alive, and you know what would make that happen? Buying this 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series that's currently listed on Cars & Bids. And don't give me any of that, "I'm too old," crap, either. Your back could totally handle C63 AMG Black Series ownership.
Sure, to the uninitiated, it may look like you bought a C-Class coupe and went hog-wild buying mods on eBay Motors, but who cares about the uninitiated? This is an AMG Black Series, and the uninitiated can go pound sand. You get a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated V8 that makes 510 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, and it sends all of that power exclusively to the rear wheels.
Can you buy more powerful cars? Sure. But as great as the Lucid Air is at everything else, it sure isn't going to ever sound anywhere near as glorious as a naturally aspirated AMG-built V8. And yeah, more than a decade of transmission development will probably make the seven-speed feel slow, but you'll still look like a hero when you show up to
the track Cars & Coffee driving this thing.
One of only 800
This particular C63 AMG Black Series also has 38,100 miles on it, which works out to roughly 3,000 miles a year. As far as ultra-rare AMGs go, that really isn't bad. Mercedes reportedly only built 800 of these worldwide, so you have to assume at least half of them were immediately locked away in climate-controlled storage. Cars are built to be driven, though, no matter what the collectors say, and this one appears to have been driven just enough. The paint looks great for its age but isn't so showroom-perfect that you'd feel guilty driving it, and the same goes for the interior.
Now, while some of you are worried about how punishing the ride would be on a hardcore, track-focused AMG that made the regular C63 AMG look soft in comparison, others are worried about gas mileage. As if the engineers weren't thinking about that when they built this thing. In addition to getting more power, the C63 AMG Black Series also gives you more MPGs, at least according to the EPA. While the regular C63 was only rated at 15 mpg combined, the Black Series somehow got 16 mpg combined. It's basically a Prius. But it isn't just any Prius, though. It could be your Prius if you're brave enough to raid your 401k and consider an alternative investment strategy that involves roasting tires and living the dream.
Come on. Buy it. Drive something that really makes you feel alive. You know you want to. Your back can totally handle it.