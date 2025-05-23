Watch A Tornado Spin A Purpose-Built Storm Chasing Truck Completely Around

It's tornado season in much of the United States, which means Reed Timmer is out in his Dominators to chase, intercept, and learn everything he can about twisters. But despite how much Timmer has built the Dominator line for tornado safety, even the most advanced of them all — the Ford F-350-based SRV Dominator 3 — isn't immune to the incredible winds of a direct tornado hit. Take a watch for yourself, from the passenger seat, as 200 mile per hour winds spin the Dominator 3 around in a full circle.

Dominator 3 weighs 10,000 pounds, and can lower its air suspension to reduce airflow under the body, and this tornado was still able to spin the truck with wind alone. As anyone who's lived through a major tornado can tell you, these storms are no joke — attempting to intercept one with a lesser vehicle than the Dominator is a fool's errand.