What's Your Favorite Summer Car Pastime?

It's nearly Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer. Many of you likely have plans already set out to enjoy some fun in the sun. Whether having a barbecue, venturing out to the beach or taking in a game of baseball, it's time to spend as much time outdoors as possible unless you live under the skin-scorching Southwestern sun. The weather outright begs for working on a project car in the driveway or going on a scenic drive.

What's your favorite car-related summer pastime? Do you have a local car meet, like a Cars and Coffee, that you visit on a regular basis? Sometimes, you just have to watch a new Ford Mustang owner immediately regret trying to impress onlookers by smashing the throttle outside a parking lot. Reckless drivers aside, it's usually a fun way to meet up with friends and see the cool rides that spend winters locked up in a garage.

My summer pastime is being completely locked into racing. While the championship schedules have grown longer and longer to squeeze out more revenue, the summer months remain the height of the racing season. Fans around the planet will be glued to television screens this Sunday to watch the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. It will be a bittersweet occasion because it's likely the final year of this epic setlist as Formula 1 is moving Monaco's race date into June starting next year.