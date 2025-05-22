I Need A Cheap Project That Only Has To Work Half The Time! What Car Should I Buy?

Josh just bought a house with a garage in Missouri, which means he can toss his Ford Focus for a project car that is going to get pretty dirty. He wants something with easy to source parts, but it doesn't need to be operational all the time. With a budget under $10,000 what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

My wife and I are about to buy a home, and she has agreed that once we have a garage I am allowed to sell my 2015 Ford Focus and purchase a car I can wrench on. I no longer have a commute and she drives a reliable Camry so this car only needs to work 50% of the time.

I want cheap-ish parts, good access to components for a home mechanic without a lift. Driver and passenger airbags would be nice, as would a manual transmission. Would like it to be interesting, but mostly looking for something to do. I'm equally happy with small sports car or big SUV.

I do have a lot of outdoor hobbies and my Focus gets beat up, but I've found that all I really need for my 2WD car is a shovel and rope and driving on sketchy roads isn't a huge problem.

I would prefer that this vehicle could accommodate a bike or bike rack. This car will be dirty a lot, but I'm really open to anything except a Pontiac...those interiors are terrible. Trying to spend closer to 5k or under, but could push up to 10k.

Quick Facts:

Budget: Ideally close to $5,000, but up to $10,000

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Daily Driver: Not really

Wants: Easy-to-source parts and a spot for a bike rack

Doesn't want: A Pontiac