The Fiat Tris Is The Perfect Little Pickup Truck

The Tris is intended for Middle East and Africa, but it's the vehicle we really need here. It can be had as a pickup with bedsides, a flatbed, or even a chassis cab — nothing in the U.S. market offers that kind of capability and variety at this scale. Can you imagine rolling up to a lifted brodozer in one of these? Just picture leaning out the side of this thing and telling a Ram owner, "Aw, look who has to be swaddled in heated seats and coddled with creature comforts to haul mulch home from Lowe's." This would fix our obsession with enormous trucks inside of a month, as creatine-snorting dudebros ditch their Sierra Denalis to prove how hardcore they are. The first person to put a Molon Labe sticker on a Tris will be a hero, and also be extremely funny.

The Tris isn't really intended for individuals — it's part of Fiat Professional, aimed at fleet sales — and its 56-mile range is probably less than most American consumers would want (although not less than they need). Still, it's the perfect vehicle for the United States, because it directly disproves our societal misconception that Big Angry Trucks are fit for Rough And Tumble Square Jaw Stubble Men. Those who work, who really work, would be better served by a Tris.