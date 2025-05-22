Penske Axes IndyCar Team Leadership In Aftermath Of Indy 500 Cheating Scandal

The severity of penalties, or lack thereof, brought a wave of criticism from its rivals. McLaren driver Pato O'Ward said the Penskes should have been forced into the Last Chance Qualifier to defend their starting spot in the race, presuming their cars weren't legal on Saturday either. This outcry came before Team Penske dealt its own internal punishments. The team announced the departures of team president Tim Cindric, managing director Ron Ruzewski and general manager Kyle Moyer. In a statement, Roger Penske said:

"Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race team. We have had organizational failure during the last two years, and we had to make the necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners and our organizations for letting them down.

IndyCar, for its part, admitted that it missed the illegal modification during inspections because it was an area of the car that's there for safety reasons. It's a ridiculous excuse to not consistently check a safety component on a car that's going over 230 miles per hour on a wall-lined track.

The series also mentioned that it's looking to create an independent body to officiate the series and end Penske's conflict of interest. It first reached a boiling point last year when it was discovered Penske drivers had illegal access to their car's Push-To-Pass boost system. Josef Newgarden and his teammate Scott McLaughlin were disqualified from the St. Petersburg Grand Prix 45 days after the race. Newgarden was the race winner. While an independent arbiter won't guarantee an end to cheating in IndyCar, it would end concerns that Team Penske is granted leeway that other teams aren't.