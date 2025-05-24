Ever Notice Those Colored Lines On New Tires? Here's What They Mean

Have you ever bought a new tire for your car, and noticed a red, yellow, or blue line on it? How about colored dots? No? Until recently, we didn't notice colored dots on new tires, either. This got us thinking, and we decided to look into it.

You may not have noticed colored lines on new tires because they rub off after a few days or even miles of driving. Tire manufacturers print these stripes on tires, but they're meant to disappear quickly. They're not meant for the consumer. It all comes down to a code used by the tire manufacturer to help the assembly line, well ... down the line.

The stripes printed on the tire are part of a quality-control system implemented by tire manufacturers, and their meaning varies based on who's manufacturing the tires. Think of it like a barcode. They can be used to denote the size of a tire, its model, or even distribution.