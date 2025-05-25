This Is What Money Shifting Actually Does To Your Car

Have you ever performed a "money shift" when driving with a manual transmission? If you have, then you know why it's called a money shift. Although your hand may have moved just a few inches to change gears, your bank account will move a lot further in a way that just might make you scream. The kind of damage done to an engine when performing a money shift can cost thousands of dollars, as we mentioned in an earlier article about how a "money shift" destroys your engine. We wanted to revisit this topic to talk a little more about manual transmissions and how, exactly, rpm and money shifting relate.

To start, let's look at manual transmissions. They're usually designed with five gears, plus reverse and neutral, and each gear resonates with an rpm range. You put the car in first gear when pulling out of the driveway or from a complete stop. Only when you start gaining speed do you shift gears.

Shifting between each gear requires more speed, but they all share the same rpm range. Shifting from first to second gear requires 15 mph, from second to third requires 25 mph, 37 mph for switching from third to fourth gear, and 50 mph when switching from fourth to fifth. All of these with 2,500 to 3,500 rpm on the tachometer. At first glance, it doesn't seem like much, but each gear serves a different purpose. Mixing them up can be a costly mistake.