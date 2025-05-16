Connecticut Towing Companies Can Hold Personal Property For Ransom Just Because It Was Inside A Car

Car ownership can be such an integral part of everyday life that losing a vehicle isn't just the loss of a means of transportation but also a mobile storage unit. Towing companies in Connecticut are using the personal belongings inside towed cars to squeeze fees out from drivers who can't cover the costs. As a result, people have lost items that they need to work and earn money to get their car back. The state's lawmakers are attempting to reverse this situation by guaranteeing access to personal property.

Connecticut DMV regulations allow owners to retrieve property inside towed vehicles if it's "essential to the health or welfare of any person." This rule's subjective wording leaves interpretation down to the discretion of towing companies and, to no one's surprise, it has been abused. The stories shared by ProPublica are frustrating and heartbreaking. Gary Hudson had his Ford Taurus towed from outside his Hartford home in 2019. Inside his sedan was a fishing rod just bought for his four-year-old son and the equipment for his night job as a security guard. He couldn't afford the $300 in fees, and the towing companies wouldn't let him get his property back. The company ended up selling Hudson's car with his things inside. Hudson was forced to save up $1,000 to replace his work equipment, which included cancelling a fishing trip with his son.