Connecticut Towing Companies Can Hold Personal Property For Ransom Just Because It Was Inside A Car
Car ownership can be such an integral part of everyday life that losing a vehicle isn't just the loss of a means of transportation but also a mobile storage unit. Towing companies in Connecticut are using the personal belongings inside towed cars to squeeze fees out from drivers who can't cover the costs. As a result, people have lost items that they need to work and earn money to get their car back. The state's lawmakers are attempting to reverse this situation by guaranteeing access to personal property.
Connecticut DMV regulations allow owners to retrieve property inside towed vehicles if it's "essential to the health or welfare of any person." This rule's subjective wording leaves interpretation down to the discretion of towing companies and, to no one's surprise, it has been abused. The stories shared by ProPublica are frustrating and heartbreaking. Gary Hudson had his Ford Taurus towed from outside his Hartford home in 2019. Inside his sedan was a fishing rod just bought for his four-year-old son and the equipment for his night job as a security guard. He couldn't afford the $300 in fees, and the towing companies wouldn't let him get his property back. The company ended up selling Hudson's car with his things inside. Hudson was forced to save up $1,000 to replace his work equipment, which included cancelling a fishing trip with his son.
Connecticut lawmakers are trying to end exploitive towing practices
Legislators want to firmly entrench protections for drivers with Connecticut House Bill 7162. The bill would guarantee access to personal property. It also mandates that towing companies have to be open for at least four hours during weekends and holidays, so drivers can retrieve their things without missing a shift at work or having to accommodate other responsibilities. While the bill has passed in committee, wouldn't you know it, towing companies are vehemently opposed to the bill. Timothy Vibert, President of the Towing & Recovery Professionals of Connecticut, said:
"If somebody owed you $800 and they called up and said they wanted to get something out of their car. it's OK for them to waltz down here and take their things and then leave you with an $800 bill?"
Connecticut's towing companies have a level of caring and compassion comparable to Ebenezer Scrooge. The state's law allows these operations to sell towed vehicles after only 15 days in storage, just enough time to pick up a single paycheck if you're paid bi-monthly. Like any fine system, this law disproportionately impacts poor people. This statute only applies to vehicles that are worth less than $1,500. Any car valued above the $1,500 threshold has to be held for 45 days. Yes, triple the time to pay off the fees because the car is deemed valuable enough to hold on to. Show some remorse, don't hurt the people who need help the most.