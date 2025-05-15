I Want A Sports Car, But I'm Too Big For A Miata! What Should I Buy?
Rob lives in Nebraska, and it's finally time for him to get that weekend sports car, the problem is that the obvious choice is fits a bit too tight so he is looking for alternatives. With a budget of around $40,000 what car should he buy?
Here is the scenario.
I'm 52 years old and finally in a position in life to buy a "dedicated" sports car. It would be a third car for me. I already have a Civic Si for my daily driver and an old Grand Cherokee for other stuff.
Twenty-one years ago I test drove both a brand new Miata and Mustang GT on a whim when my wife wasn't looking. Mustang was OK but I loved the Miata. But then three kids and a career change happened. I'm still yearning.
You say...Miata still works, so what's the problem? I'm 6'4" and 215 pounds. I drove a new 2020 and it fit...barely. I could shrink-wrap myself for short periods of time or is there something else to consider?
Max budget is about 40k.
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $40,000
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Daily Driver: No
Wants: Fun, easy to repair, reasonably reliable
Doesn't want: Something too small
Expert 1: Tom McParland - The Other Miata
As good as the Miata is, as you have found out, it's not ideal for a larger guy. And if this is a weekend car just for enjoyment, you really don't want to buy something where you need to sacrifice your comfort just to go for a cruise. The Corvette will probably do just fine, but I feel like if you were a "Corvette person" you would have already bought one.
I'm going to suggest something that would split the difference between the Vette and the Miata; the Saturn Sky Redline/Pontiac Solstice GXP. There was a time in the mid 2000s where GM actually cared about making some interesting cars beyond the "safe bets" that sold well. Among those cooler rides were the Saturn Sky and Pontiac Solstice; these were a combination of European-sourced platforms, combined with common GM parts to make a Miata alternative for "American-sized" drivers. The result was a stylish car that was a blast to drive, especially when equipped with the more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder motor that cranked out about 260 horsepower. These can be a rare especially for higher spec cars, but examples with reasonable miles can be scored under $20,000. Here is a Saturn Sky Redline with under 45,000 miles for $17,500.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Those Roof Bumps Aren't Just For Show
You've come to the right place, Rob, because we've got plenty of six-foot-plus folks here to drive all manner of sports cars regularly. Unfortunately for you, I'm not one of them, but fortunately for you I know the right answer anyway: The Toyota GR86. It's got all the corner-carving capability you could want, and with its raised roof it ought to fit you just fine.
Here's one at a local Toyota dealer for a touch under $37,000, but it truly doesn't matter which specific VIN you pick — any new GR86 will fit within your budget, and many will with room to spare. That'll be convenient for you, because if it turns out you are somehow too tall, there are plenty of solutions around. The Toyobaru platform is beloved by track rats and tuners, so there are plenty of low-profile seat rail options that'll let you mount scooped-out bucket seats. Just stick with the factory seatbelt for street driving, and you'll be set.Get yourself a GR86, and get all the joy of that old Miata in a body that should fit you a little bit better — and that can be made to fit you if it doesn't from the factory. Once you've tried out some Bride seats, Rob, I'm betting you won't want to go back anyway.
Expert 3: Collin Woodard - Add Both Lightness And Joy
Well, well, well, wouldn't you know. Yet another WCSYB letter where the obvious answer is for Mazda to build a Miata But Bigger so taller folks can enjoy the joy and wonder of the Miata without being miserable. Not a replacement for the Miata, mind you. A new model that's just the Miata but bigger. They probably even still have the MX-6 name trademarked. It's a genius idea, and clearly, the only reason the folks at Mazda won't do it is because they're afraid of making too much money.
So, Rob, while I wait for the call to lead the development team that will never come , we have to find a consolation prize for you. The good news is, while Mazda continues to turn its nose up at a giant pile of cash, the good folks at Lotus did the smart thing and offered an Elise But Bigger that will be perfect for you. Yes, I'm talking about none other than the Lotus Evora. Technically, it's built on a different platform, so it isn't actually an Elise But Bigger, but they're both mid-engine Lotuses, so it still counts.Are there plenty of reasons to buy the nicest Porsche 911 you can afford instead? Of course. But the 911 is an obvious answer that I can't imagine you need Jalopnik's help to shortlist. Every time you walk out to the Evora, though, you're going to feel special, and that's what's really important. It would have been great if Lotus had given us an Evora convertible, but oh well, the coupe still drives wonderfully, and it was specifically designed with taller drivers in mind.
The bad news is, your budget is too low to go for one of the more desirable Evoras, but if you're willing to fly to Maryland, you can buy this 69,000-mile 2011 Evora without blowing your budget. If it were my money, though, I'd spend a little more and get this 20,000-mile Evora instead, so you aren't stuck driving a boring gray car. Actually, if it were my money, I'd sell the Civic and Grand Cherokee to buy this yellow Evora 400 instead, but something tells me that isn't the advice you came here to hear.The white Evora still looks good, though, and it's got a manual, so it'll still make you happy. Plus, it's basically got a Toyota Camry engine, so it shouldn't be that hard to keep on the road, even in Nebraska.