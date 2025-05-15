I Want A Sports Car, But I'm Too Big For A Miata! What Should I Buy?

Rob lives in Nebraska, and it's finally time for him to get that weekend sports car, the problem is that the obvious choice is fits a bit too tight so he is looking for alternatives. With a budget of around $40,000 what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I'm 52 years old and finally in a position in life to buy a "dedicated" sports car. It would be a third car for me. I already have a Civic Si for my daily driver and an old Grand Cherokee for other stuff.

Twenty-one years ago I test drove both a brand new Miata and Mustang GT on a whim when my wife wasn't looking. Mustang was OK but I loved the Miata. But then three kids and a career change happened. I'm still yearning.

You say...Miata still works, so what's the problem? I'm 6'4" and 215 pounds. I drove a new 2020 and it fit...barely. I could shrink-wrap myself for short periods of time or is there something else to consider?

Max budget is about 40k.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $40,000

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Daily Driver: No

Wants: Fun, easy to repair, reasonably reliable

Doesn't want: Something too small