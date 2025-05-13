What Happened To You, Cadillac? You Used To Be Cool, Man

Just two decades ago, you could wander in to your local Cadillac dealer and drive out in one of the cooler vehicles to ever grace God's green earth: The Cadillac XLR, a C6 Corvette done up with a hard-edged Art and Science body and a truly garbage V8 engine. It had a power hardtop, its trunk hinges were more complex than a Michael Bay Transformer, its tail lights cost eight million dollars to replace, and it rocked. But, according to General Motors president Mark Reuss, it was a flash in the pan — never to return.

Reuss spoke with CNBC last week, where he laid out some of GM's plans for Cadillac. In the interview, nestled among all the discussion of EVs and ultra-exclusive luxury cars, was a brief bit about the XLR — and about rumors regarding its return on the C8 Corvette platform. Reuss's response to the rumor mill? Nope, no way, uh-huh, not happening. The Cadillac XLR is dead, and it'll stay dead.