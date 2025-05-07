Road Raging Minivan Driver Accused Of Almost Killing Motorcyclist Finally Arrested

While the footage released by Beaverton police only starts with the moments before the minivan driver did their best to kill the motorcyclist, it does appear that he was in the middle of exchanging angry words with the driver. That led many to speculate that the driver may have accidentally cut him off and that the motorcyclist was really the one responsible for the escalation. That isn't surprising, considering how common it is for drivers to blame riders for their own dangerous driving, but it also doesn't match the police statement.

According to the BPD, "investigators have reason to believe that Pazzoto-Filho has been driving recklessly in the days prior to this incident." The statement didn't include further details but did request that anyone with information on his "reckless driving behavior" reach out with whatever they know. Maybe it was a mental break, drugs or just general angry douchebaggery, but regardless, these early reports don't exactly paint a picture of a stable individual who just got pushed a little too far by an angry motorcycle rider. Plus, you know, there's the part where the video shows him swerving across multiple lanes with the clear intent to, at the very least, ruin the motorcyclist's life.

The vast majority of drivers would never respond that way, but it's still important to remember that when you strap yourself into a multi-ton metal box on wheels, you are fully responsible for your vehicle. It's your responsibility to pay attention to your surroundings, clearly signal your intentions, drive safely and monitor the road for other drivers. If you have a hard time seeing motorcycles or bicycles, sell your car and get something with better visibility. If you kill someone on the road, you're going to have to live with that for the rest of your life, and their blood, as well as the suffering you put their friends and family through, will forever be on your hands.

And if that feels like too much of a responsibility, then maybe you shouldn't be driving.