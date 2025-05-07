This 1998 Renault Sport Spider Thinks Your Lotus Elise Is Too Common And Too Boring

As far as driving goes, it doesn't get much better than the Lotus Elise. They're incredibly light, balanced, nimble and devoid of almost all modern luxuries. They also look fantastic and are guaranteed to draw attention wherever you go. But what if you're the kind of person who feels like the Elise is too common to be interesting anymore? What if you want something that's still simple, mid-engined and light but also significantly more rare, at least in the U.S.? Well, that's where this 1998 Renault Sport Spider that's currently for sale on Cars & Bids comes in.

The Renault Sport Spider was never sold in the U.S., presumably because the French hate us, but just like the Elise, it's a hardcore, stripped-out sports car with the engine behind the driver and few creature comforts. But while an Elise should still get some attention at Cars & Coffee, between its more exotic styling and relative rarity over here, the Renault will probably draw an actual crowd. It also demands more commitment to the cause, not even offering a roof or a features list much longer than "a gauge cluster, windshield and windshield wiper." Hell, you could even get it without a windshield.

Air conditioning? Who needs air conditioning when you have the wind in your hair behind the wheel of a car that's almost completely open? I do appreciate Renault thinking people will drive these when it's cold enough to need the defroster, though. Also, it included billionaire doors because why not?