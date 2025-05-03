Iowa Passes Law Giving Race Tracks Protected Status Against Noise Complaints

Whether it's the quaint Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Upstate New York or the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway in California, motorsport venues are seemingly under a constant barrage of noise complaints that often threaten their very existence. However, the Hawkeye State is now shielding its tracks from undue objections from neighbors. Iowa passed a law on Thursday that grants protected status to race tracks. The status remains with the facility even if operations temporarily cease or ownership changes hands.

Iowa's HF645 stipulates that race tracks will receive protected status if it has been operating for at least a year without violating existing law. Protected status in this case means that owners of neighboring properties can't even file noise complaints and government agencies can't take legal action. This immunity is invaluable because it can be costly for a track to prove its case in court, even if it's in the right. It's an expense that can financially destroy a small dirt track.