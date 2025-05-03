Iowa Passes Law Giving Race Tracks Protected Status Against Noise Complaints
Whether it's the quaint Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Upstate New York or the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway in California, motorsport venues are seemingly under a constant barrage of noise complaints that often threaten their very existence. However, the Hawkeye State is now shielding its tracks from undue objections from neighbors. Iowa passed a law on Thursday that grants protected status to race tracks. The status remains with the facility even if operations temporarily cease or ownership changes hands.
Iowa's HF645 stipulates that race tracks will receive protected status if it has been operating for at least a year without violating existing law. Protected status in this case means that owners of neighboring properties can't even file noise complaints and government agencies can't take legal action. This immunity is invaluable because it can be costly for a track to prove its case in court, even if it's in the right. It's an expense that can financially destroy a small dirt track.
Iowa didn't oppose the measure at all
Surprisingly, the bill reached Governor Kim Reynolds' desk with essentially no opposition after its introduction in February. In the House, it passed 92 to zero with eight abstentions. In the Senate, it was 45 to zero with five abstentions. It's rare to see that level of support for racing, especially when it's not a Formula 1 race projected to bring a gazillion dollars in estimated economic activity to a region.
Iowa may be the only place on the planet with legal protections for race tracks. In 2023, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola was fined $543 for violating noise restrictions by letting a single Formula 1 car out on track. Red Bull Racing held a filming day at the Italian track with an RB9, the 2013 championship-winning car fitted with a naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter V8 engine. While Imola continues to host F1 races, the current generation of F1 cars are turbocharged so the level of noise is dampened to acceptable levels.