Why You Should Have A Borescope Even If You're Not An Expert Mechanic

If you've ever wanted to take a peek inside the darkest recesses of your car's engine, check for hidden damage, or get a closer look at hard-to-reach places without tearing everything apart, then a borescope might be the tool you never knew you needed. Even if you're just a hobbyist wrencher and not an expert mechanic, having one can make a world of difference. But be warned — once you get your hands on one, you're going to want to stick it in every nook and cranny around your house, too.

The first borescope-like devices were used during World War II, so soldiers could inspect their weapons for defects. What we now recognize as a modern borescope was designed in 1960 and has now made its way into the essential toolkits for many different industries. You'll find them in the hands of manufacturing quality inspectors, being used by plumbers, and even in the operating room, where they're referred to as endoscopes (same tech, different application).

They can vary in size and complexity, but every borescope will have a tiny camera mounted on the end of a thin tube, either flexible or rigid, based on what it's designed for. The camera sends visuals back to a display, allowing you to see into tight spaces that would normally be out of reach. In the garage, you can use a borescope to easily get a much clearer view of nearly every system in your car.