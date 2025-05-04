Why You Should Have A Borescope Even If You're Not An Expert Mechanic
If you've ever wanted to take a peek inside the darkest recesses of your car's engine, check for hidden damage, or get a closer look at hard-to-reach places without tearing everything apart, then a borescope might be the tool you never knew you needed. Even if you're just a hobbyist wrencher and not an expert mechanic, having one can make a world of difference. But be warned — once you get your hands on one, you're going to want to stick it in every nook and cranny around your house, too.
The first borescope-like devices were used during World War II, so soldiers could inspect their weapons for defects. What we now recognize as a modern borescope was designed in 1960 and has now made its way into the essential toolkits for many different industries. You'll find them in the hands of manufacturing quality inspectors, being used by plumbers, and even in the operating room, where they're referred to as endoscopes (same tech, different application).
They can vary in size and complexity, but every borescope will have a tiny camera mounted on the end of a thin tube, either flexible or rigid, based on what it's designed for. The camera sends visuals back to a display, allowing you to see into tight spaces that would normally be out of reach. In the garage, you can use a borescope to easily get a much clearer view of nearly every system in your car.
Not just for professionals
Using a borescope while working on your car at home kind of feels like unlocking a secret cheat code. Let's say your engine is misfiring and you suspect your spark plugs may be bad. The tiny camera can actually show you what's going on in the combustion chamber and spot damage, scoring, or any buildup of oil and debris on the cylinder walls. In minutes, you'll be able to tell if the spark plug just needs to be cleaned or if there is a more serious problem causing the issue.
If your car is getting up there in miles, it's probably time to consider replacing the timing chain guides, and you can actually check for signs they've gone bad with a borescope. When you've drained the oil for an oil change, peek inside the oil pan. According to folks in a popular Reddit forum, seeing any plastic bits at the bottom of the pan is a sure sign you need new guides.
YouTube is positively overflowing with videos from expert mechanics and home gearheads alike showing you how to use borescopes to diagnose car problems of all kinds. You could spend an entire weekend going down these rabbit holes and sticking your borescope everywhere it will fit. You might end up surprised at the weird things you find in your car.
You'll wonder why you never had one before
A borescope's uses in vehicle maintenance are practically endless, but it's impressive just how handy this tool can be around the house, too. Dropped your ring down the drain? Borescope. Suspect a pest problem but can't find where they're hiding? Borescope. Worried about mold growing deep inside your A/C ducts? Peek inside with a borescope.
For DIYers and home improvement fans, it can save you from having to cut massive holes in your drywall just to see what's going on behind the scenes. And for anyone with a curious mind, a borescope can be an addictively fun little gadget. Kids (and adults) love using them to peek into tree trunks, hollow logs, or even inside toys to see how they work.
Best of all, if you assumed a borescope was a financial setback like other specialty tools, you'd be wrong. Thanks to modern tech and smartphone-compatible designs, you can grab a basic waterproof model online for under $50. That's a tiny price for something that can save you big money by catching problems early, whether in your engine or your walls. Even if all you ever use it for is locating dropped nuts and bolts, you'll still feel like a really cool scientist every time you have one in hand.