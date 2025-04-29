Man In Branded Cybertruck Doing Nazi-Style Salutes At Hecklers Craters Company's Yelp Reviews
You would think we would all understand that you should probably keep behaving yourself while representing your company. The latest man to need to apparently need to learn this lesson the hard way really wants you to know he isn't actually a Nazi, despite being filmed in San Francisco repeatedly performing Nazi-style salutes from his Cybertruck, SFGate reports. Also, he didn't say that homophobic slur recorded on video. That was someone else in the company Cybertruck.
A video posted on April 23 caught a man doing a Nazi-style salute out the window of a Cybertruck that featured the name of Cyber Electric, a Modesto, California-based electrical company. You can also hear someone inside the truck shout a homophobic slur. As you can imagine, the people of San Francisco did not take kindly to that, and in addition to posting the video online, they also began leaving one-star reviews on Cyber Electric's Yelp page. Yelp has since begun limiting comments on the company's page, and both Cyber Electric's Facebook and Instagram pages have reportedly been taken down.
You made me do it!
SFGate was able to find Marco Diaz, the man in question and Cyber Electric's company agent, using public records. When contacted for a comment, Diaz emailed a statement that appears to be the same one he sent to the San Francisco Standard, which published more of Diaz's response. And wouldn't you know it, he wants you to know he takes full responsibility, but also he was intoxicated, and it was actually the people saying mean things about Cybertrucks that made him do it. You know, like we all do when we take full responsibility for our actions:
"I deeply regret my actions in the video," Diaz told The Standard in a text message Thursday. "I was intoxicated and reacted foolishly to provocation, but I take full responsibility. The gesture does not reflect my beliefs, and I'm sorry for the hurt it caused."
Diaz said someone, possibly the person who recorded the interaction, had hurled comments his way.
"The guys recording were provoking us simply because we were driving a Cybertruck," Diaz wrote. "I don't recall the exact words because I was intoxicated, but I heard yelling directed at us, which prompted me to roll down the window. I've experienced hostility regularly while driving my Cybertruck, often getting flipped off or thumbs down, so I assumed it was more of the same."
He wanted attention, and now he's sad he got negative attention. Actions have consequences? Who could have ever predicted that?