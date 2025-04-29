Man In Branded Cybertruck Doing Nazi-Style Salutes At Hecklers Craters Company's Yelp Reviews

You would think we would all understand that you should probably keep behaving yourself while representing your company. The latest man to need to apparently need to learn this lesson the hard way really wants you to know he isn't actually a Nazi, despite being filmed in San Francisco repeatedly performing Nazi-style salutes from his Cybertruck, SFGate reports. Also, he didn't say that homophobic slur recorded on video. That was someone else in the company Cybertruck.

A video posted on April 23 caught a man doing a Nazi-style salute out the window of a Cybertruck that featured the name of Cyber Electric, a Modesto, California-based electrical company. You can also hear someone inside the truck shout a homophobic slur. As you can imagine, the people of San Francisco did not take kindly to that, and in addition to posting the video online, they also began leaving one-star reviews on Cyber Electric's Yelp page. Yelp has since begun limiting comments on the company's page, and both Cyber Electric's Facebook and Instagram pages have reportedly been taken down.