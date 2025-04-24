These Are Your Most Horrifyingly Botched Parking Jobs

Not my parking job, but I was in the parked car. I was about 8 or so and my mom was taking me to grandma's before she went to work. Got in the car, started up and realized she had forgotten something. Went in to get it. I was sitting there listening to music (I think Kansas on 8 track) when the car started slowly creeping forward on the slight hill we were parked on. I start screaming just as my mom comes out, sees the car moving, throws her purse in the air and takes off at a run in pursuit.

Luckily the hill wasn't that steep and the car drifted and struck the side of a parked VW bug. Put a big dent in the VW's door but I don't remember the damage to our car. Mom grabs me out of the car and checks me over. VW owner comes out (he was really cool from what I remember, just glad no one was hurt).

My mom is frantically trying to figure what happened, the VW owner is looking over his car, and I look in the back seat of the VW. Trying my best to help I look in the back seat of the VW and note that, "It was a good thing those tennis rackets were on the other side of the car so they didn't get damaged." All the adults just stopped and looked at me.