These Are The Best Countries To Drive In

Top tip for those answering anywhere in the US: You're wrong. This isn't country with the best roads. It's "What's the best country to drive in?"

The best country to drive in isn't in North America at all. Not even close. Ultimately, there are too many idiots that have no idea how to drive on the roads here, almost no lane discipline, and courteousness and right out the window.

(If it was country with the best roads, you'd still be wrong)

If I was picking from where I've been, it would be in the EU somewhere. My last road trip was actually Ireland, and while narrow, the roads and drivers there are way better than what we have here. Belgium was a good country to drive in as well...though a little more like Canada than other places. A few more jerks on the road, and lots of traffic. I'd be tempted to go with Germany, mostly because there's a high amount of discipline and predictability on the roads. Spain is a reasonable choice, but there's an element of crazy that you'll also see on roads in Italy.

The country that I've enjoyed driving in the most has got to be Ireland. Irish locals might scoff... but my collective 3 weeks of driving on Irish roads was met with nothing but admiration for the number of courteous and polite drivers and the quality of the roads. It's a small sample size, but I'll go weeks between seeing good/lawful driving in Canada.