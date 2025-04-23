These Are The Best Countries To Drive In
Who doesn't love to travel? Of course, it's an expensive and time-consuming proposition, so it's nice to do some planning before you drop airline ticket money. You particularly want to know all about where you're going, and whether you'll actually like it once you're there — and, crucially, whether you'll like getting around there. Earlier this week, I asked you all for the best countries to drive through, and today we're combing through your answers.
My recommendation of Spain got some support, but so did plenty of other nations. Even Canada, despite its freeze-thaw cycles, gets its due in today's Answer Of The Day. Now all that's left to do is plan out an itinerary that hits each and every one of these countries, in order to truly judge this list's accuracy, and then bill all that airfare to someone who isn't me. Also, thank you all for your limited references to international political scandals that my American brain can scarcely fathom.
Iceland
The western US has amazing roads. Particularly the Four Corners states and Nevada (but not US 6 in Utah, eeeeek that's dangerous). I will never get enough of those 5 amazing states, on-road and off.
But I vote for Iceland. It's like driving on the moon. The wind is a challenge. Ground clearance is a must. And the tire puncture risk is high. In my 2 Icelandic drives, I have a .500 unscathed percentage. I had a sharp piece of gravel damage a dire on my Skoka Octavia wagon on my last drive.
Submitted by: Mister Sterling
Spain
I'm from Spain and I think that is true. I know there are many other countries (especially in Europe) that have very good roads (in the Alps, Germany with no speed limit Autobahns, even Japan), but the weather is very important and in most of them during winter there is snow and ice, so you can't enjoy them as much as in dry conditions.
Also I can add the driving skills of the country and in Spain I think it's not brilliant, but it's ok, at least safe. But I have to say, I enjoy driving in Portugal and France, too.
Submitted by: Mitsu_Things
Not Scotland, For Sure
Well I live in Scotland, so definitely Wales.
Don't come here.
Submitted by: The Daily Plant
Norway
Depends what you are looking for long straight boring roads, that is most of the us.
For me the twisty with an jaw dropping scenery – that would be Norway
The main reason I am saying Norway is because for the most part the roads are clear. so you can take your time and ogle at the scenery, or of you think you are Ken Block :
To explain more – there is almost always one side of a tall fjord and the other is a spectacular drop sometimes all the way to the ocean
Submitted by: unamechecksout
Canada
Gotta say Western Canada. Better maintained roads than the US with much fewer people (and so fewer slowpokes ahead of you) and spectacular scenery mixed with excellent mountain roads terrain make for the perfect road trip. I did the Crowsnest Highway from Pincher Creek, AB to Vancouver, BC, and that was the best road trip I've even been on, even in my Corolla hybrid while sick! Shoutout also to BC's Coquihalla Highway between Vancouver and Kamloops, one of the best freeways out there IMO. I love it here in the PNW, but Canada still has us beat here (and everywhere else, too).
Submitted by: Morrisman
The United States
I've driven all over the world – it's the western US by a landslide. I've driven almost everywhere and with our safer and wider roads, excellent supporting infrastructure (fuel stops, food, repair shops), relatively low cost fuel, high speed limits, and minimal speed cameras, nothing comes close when you look at the big picture. Not to mention the US is extremely safe to stop and explore, with ample National Parks on the best driving routes. The mountain roads of the Alps are amazing for views, but tight roads, low speed limits, tolls, and traffic cameras make for a less-spirited drive than you get in the US. Iceland, Thailand, the Swiss and French Alps, and even the mountain roads around Banff are great as well, but you just don't have the well maintained options we have in the US. And we can complain about our roads (and should for what we are paying in taxes), but they're still the best actual driving roads in the world. If you drive Utah's Scenic Byway 12, you'll know exactly what I mean.
I do wonder how long we'll count as "extremely safe." Itchy Boots had to cancel her book tour to the U.S. for fear of being detained at the border, which is not a concern we're accustomed to dealing with over here.
Submitted by: Dan Putnam
Australia
Australia, hands down. Between the Southern Coast Highway and the staggeringly beautiful views in tropical north Queensland above Cairns, you've got a world of nigh-abandoned roads to simply own and enjoy.
Submitted by: Tyler Barg
Isle of Man
The Isle of Man!
Submitted by: BloggyMcBlogBlog
North Macedonia
North Macedonia has some of the best driving roads in Europe. There's twisty mountain roads, chilled out lakeside drives as well as some beautiful forest and farmland scenery. The roads are better maintained than in neighboring countries and the driving culture is slightly better too. Also fuel, food and accommodation are all cheap.
Submitted by: Satellitite
Portugal
Honestly I think it is Portugal. Really quiet ateas, beautiful scenery, great weather, good drivers and well maintained roads.
I'd also shout specifically for Gran Canaria's too out of season. Some incredible roads.
Western US is very good though for easily accessible windy roads but I think the maintenance is quite poor
My last name comes from Portugal — it's very common there and in Brazil — and someday I need to go visit it.
Submitted by: Gwalkaa
Ireland
Top tip for those answering anywhere in the US: You're wrong. This isn't country with the best roads. It's "What's the best country to drive in?"
The best country to drive in isn't in North America at all. Not even close. Ultimately, there are too many idiots that have no idea how to drive on the roads here, almost no lane discipline, and courteousness and right out the window.
(If it was country with the best roads, you'd still be wrong)
If I was picking from where I've been, it would be in the EU somewhere. My last road trip was actually Ireland, and while narrow, the roads and drivers there are way better than what we have here. Belgium was a good country to drive in as well...though a little more like Canada than other places. A few more jerks on the road, and lots of traffic. I'd be tempted to go with Germany, mostly because there's a high amount of discipline and predictability on the roads. Spain is a reasonable choice, but there's an element of crazy that you'll also see on roads in Italy.
The country that I've enjoyed driving in the most has got to be Ireland. Irish locals might scoff... but my collective 3 weeks of driving on Irish roads was met with nothing but admiration for the number of courteous and polite drivers and the quality of the roads. It's a small sample size, but I'll go weeks between seeing good/lawful driving in Canada.
Submitted by: dolsh
Croatia
While Spain has some great roads, tons of undeveloped natural beauty (especially in the south between beach towns), I find the drivers to be quite bad like back in the states – either too lackadaisical, slow, and careless, or overly aggressive.
In third place is Italy which of course, has great roads, especially in the north near the Dolomites with incredible twists and elevation changes, and while the drivers can be quite insane in and around cities and larger towns, driving in the countryside is quite peaceful. I appreciate that most Italians follow proper lane discipline, unlike most drivers in the USA, and their mountain tunnels are second to none.
Second place goes to Portugal where drivers are great at lane discipline, paying attention, and driving proactively like in Italy but are slightly less aggressive. The main highways are fairly new and in great condition, and there are plenty of country roads near Estoril and Sintra that offer incredible technical and sporty drives.
And then comes first place, Croatia. Like Portugal, the main roads are fairly new but outside of the busy July/August tourist season, the roads are mostly empty outside of cities and larger towns. It is easy to cruise at 149 kph on the highways (per the dude at Sixt, cops will only take interest if you are going more than 20 over the limit) and the country roads are windy and fun. They have great mountain tunnels and the drivers are both competent and mostly courteous.
Submitted by: ODDseth
Finland
Finland- classic rally röads, few 'motorways' mostly 2 lane rds, lo traffic, good courteous drivers, and bonus:log trucks on lake ferries!
Submitted by: MTManual
Mexico
Mexico. That's why all the YouTube videos are filmed there
Submitted by: Cdfp3
Japan
Japan. Half the roads can be race tracks, between tarmac and dirt. The beaches look beautiful, and there are barely an rough roads.
Submitted by: Noturbestfriend