NASA's Oldest Astronaut Returns To Earth On His 70th Birthday

The mission wasn't Pettit's first rodeo. It was his fourth spaceflight. The former Los Alamos scientist became an astronaut in 1996 and made his first voyage to space in November 2002 on Expedition 6. The five-month mission to the ISS was extended by a further two months after the Columbia disaster happened in February 2003 and grounded the Space Shuttle fleet. Petit would return to the ISS in 2008 on a 15-day resupply mission and another long-duration stay in 2011.

Pettit has spent 590 days in orbit over his career, putting him third on the all-time list for Americans. The only NASA astronauts ahead of him are Peggy Whitson and Suni Williams. Whitson spent 675 days in space before her retirement in 2018. Williams is currently 608 days after the Boeing Starliner debacle, which had her spend nine months on the ISS.

Pettit might be NASA's oldest active astronaut, but John Glenn remains the oldest person that NASA sent to space. The sitting U.S. Senator volunteered to return to space in 1998 at 77 years old to help the agency study the effects of aging in space. It was Glenn's second spaceflight, 36 years after he became the first American to orbit the planet.