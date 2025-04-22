Nissan Sues Its Own Dealership For Failure To Pay $3.4 Million In Vehicle Deliveries

Nissan North America has had enough of being jerked around by one New Jersey Infiniti dealership and its floor lender, so now it is suing for damages and looking for an order allowing it to repossess all of the unsold vehicles the dealership hasn't surrendered yet.

The federal lawsuit says that Infiniti of Englewood failed to pay Nissan NA over $3.4 million for 64 vehicles it delivered to the dealer last fall, according to Automotive News. If you know anything about New Jersey, you know you've got to kick up to the guy upstairs. That's part of our thing. The dealership apparently sold 61 out of the 64 vehicles by the time the complaint was filed on March 27. In the lawsuit, the Japanese automaker said the store "failed to use the sales proceeds to repay Nissan." It also alleges a breach of contract and unjust enrichment. It also alleges the dealership failed to pay the delinquency charges assessed for the nonpayment.