Help Identify A Vehicle Discovered Inside The Shipwrecked USS Yorktown

NOAA Ocean Exploration sent a remotely operated camera inside the shipwrecked USS Yorktown WWII aircraft carrier for the first time ever on Saturday and were baffled to find the well-preserved carcass of a car inside the wreck. The Miami Herald cites a Reddit post about the discovery that says "none of the literature... mentioned a car being onboard for the battle," so prior to this expedition there was no knowledge of the car's existence, and there's still no official understanding of why the car was on the ship. To help piece the puzzle together, NOAA researchers are calling to car enthusiasts to identify the make and model of the sunken piece of automotive history.

The USS Yorktown was a WWII aircraft carrier that was hit by three bombs dropped by Japanese carrier bombers during the Battle of Midway in 1942, but that's not what sank it. The ship was being towed to Pearl Harbor for repairs when it was struck by torpedoes fired from a Japanese submarine, which caused the carrier to capsize and sink on June 7, 1942. Space on aircraft carriers is valuable and very scarce, which is why researchers are so surprised to see that a car was onboard when the Yorktown sank.